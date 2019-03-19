COAS General Thapa Distributed Awards To Officer Cadets

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa distributed awarded officer cadet, who achieve best performance in the graduate course, at Nepal Army Academy, Kharipati Bhaktapur.

COAS General Thapa was the chief guest of convocation of ceremony of Nepal Army Academy. In the convocation, Safalta Shrestha, Sanjog Karki and Prajwalla Khatiwada secured first, second and third respectively. In the convocation, 54 male, 8 female and 2 foreigners each from Kenya and Maldives were graduated.

Vice chancellor of Tribhuwan University Professor Dr. Tirtha Raj Khaniya, retired COAS, professors. Army senior generals, officers, officer cadet’s family member were present.