Nepal and India is to compete for the SAF Women Championship. By defeating Bangladesh by 4-0, India reached the final to contest with Nepal. In earlier match, Nepal defeated Sri Lanka by 4-0.

This is the fifth time India reached in the final of SAF Women Football Championship and India won all previous four championship in consecutive years.

Since Nepal is playing at home ground, Nepal is expecting to make better performance in coming final.

Photo courtesy: Barsha Shah/Deshsanchar