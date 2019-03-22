India Election 2019: PM Modi From Varanasi, Amit Shah Gets Advani’s Gandhinagar Seat

India Election 2019: PM Modi From Varanasi, Amit Shah Gets Advani’s Gandhinagar Seat

March 22, 2019, 9:16 a.m.

Gearing up for a fierce electoral battle to retain power at the centre, the BJP appeared to have pruned the candidate list significantly. In the first list, the party has changed candidates in six constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, two in Maharashtra, four in Assam, one each in Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat and in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The BJP has already announced it will not field any sitting MPs or those who lost the 2018 assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, where the party faced a humiliating defeat in the November polls. While the party said it wanted to bring “new faces and vigour”, the five seats announced included two former MLAs and a former MP. Gomti Sai has been picked instead of four-time MP and Union Minister Vishnu Dev Sai from the Jashpur seat.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released an initial list of 180 candidates who will be contesting elections from the party ticket. The list of names covers more than 20 states.

The names include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will once again contest from the north Indian city of Varanasi, and party president Amit Shah, who will contest from Gandhinagar in Gujarat state, replacing party stalwart LK Advani.

In Uttar Pradesh, where the NDA won 72 of the 80 seats, names to 29 were released. While most changes in UP are in constituencies dominated by Scheduled Castes and Backward Castes, Union Minister Krishna Raj, who represented Shahjahanpur, an SC-reserved constituency, was replaced by Arun Sagar. In Agra, former Union Minister Ram Shankar Katheria, who is chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, was replaced by and former Samajwadi Party leader, S P Singh Baghel.

106126398_1.jpg

106126400_2.jpg

222.jpg

News Desk

Locals Left Stunned After Giant Sunfish Washes Ashore In Australia
Mar 22, 2019
Kesari Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Delivers The Goods
Mar 22, 2019
Iraq Ferry Sinking: 'Nearly 100 Dead' In Tigris River
Mar 22, 2019
Chinese Chemical Plant Blast Kills 44
Mar 22, 2019
Upper Tamakoshi Is In The Right Track, Reaching All 74 Pieces of Pen-stock Pipes At Project Site
Mar 21, 2019

More on International

Locals Left Stunned After Giant Sunfish Washes Ashore In Australia By News Desk 7 hours, 30 minutes ago
Chinese Chemical Plant Blast Kills 44 By News Desk 7 hours, 58 minutes ago
Cyclone Idai Kills 1,000 People In Mozambique By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
Forty-nine Killed In Mass Shootings At Mosques In Christchurch, New Zealand By News Desk 1 week ago
Several Dead After Shootings At New Zealand Mosques In Christchurch By News Desk 1 week ago
6 Dead, 32 Injured As Foot Over Bridge Collapses In Mumbai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Himalayan Bank To Issue Rs 3 Billion Worth Bond By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2019
Professor Dr. Madan Kumar Dahal Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2019
Global IME Bank And Nepal Life Insurance Company Inks An Agreement Under Bancassurance Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2019
Everest Bank’s Customers Get 10% Cash Back On Every Purchase By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2019
Three Killed And 7 Injured In Three Separate Motorbike Accidents In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2019
Crashed Boeing Jets Lacked Two Safety Features That Would Have Cost Extra By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75