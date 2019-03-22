Professor Dr. Madan Kumar Dahal Is No More

Professor Dr. Madan Kumar Dahal Is No More

March 22, 2019, 3:43 p.m.

Renowned Nepalese Economist and Professor Dr. Madan Kumar Dahal died today at the age of 71. Known for his friendly behavior, late Professor Dahal has so many admirers.

Started his carrier in teaching economics at Tribhuwan University Central Department, late Professor Dr. Dahal had written a numbers of books, articles in journal in contemporary economic issues of Nepal. He is well known in economic and development sector for his professionalism.

"I lost my closest friend Professor Dr. Madan Kumar Dahal at 1:00 pm today with whom I had my professional journey for four & half decades. He was born on 2004 Falgun 17 and died on Chaitra 8, 2075," writes ambassador of Nepal to Sri Lanka professor Dr. Bishwambher Pyakuryal in his facebook wall. "My prayers to almighty for accessing his soul in heaven.Prof. Dahal has unforgettable place in Nepal’s economic history."

