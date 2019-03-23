Muller Submits Report: The Political Battle Continues

Muller Submits Report: The Political Battle Continues

March 23, 2019, 10:49 a.m.

The end of Robert Mueller’s investigation is the beginning of a protracted political and legal fight over the special counsel’s final report and the evidence he uncovered.

The regulations that governed Mr Mueller’s work are sparse and were drafted in the aftermath of Kenneth Starr’s long and salacious investigation into Bill Clinton in the 1990s.

Mueller is only required to give the US attorney-general, rather than Congress or the public, a “confidential” report explaining his decisions to prosecute or not to prosecute, according to the regulations.

Now that he has done that, the ball is in the court of the attorney-general, currently William Barr, who was appointed by President Donald Trump late last year and took office in February.

Barr is similarly required to do relatively little by the regulations. He has given notification to Congress that Mr Mueller’s work is finished. That is the legal framework that dictates what must happen.

What could happen is much more expansive.

At his Senate confirmation hearings in January, Mr Barr promised to issue his own summary report and said he would lean towards transparency while keeping in mind the justice department’s policy on not publicly criticising conduct that has not resulted in charges.

His comments raised the possibility that any description of conduct by Mr Trump will be kept under wraps. Under current justice department policy, a US president cannot be indicted.

The White House and Congress will also come into play, as well as possibly the courts.

The White House may attempt to make claims of executive privilege to limit disclosures by Mr Barr, a move that could have particular significance for the portions of Mr Mueller’s report that concern potential obstruction of justice by the president.

Executive privilege — that a president’s communications with people in their administration are exempt from public disclosure — is an argument long made by both Democratic and Republican administrations.

Congress, particularly the Democratic-controlled committees in the House of Representatives, will push for as much disclosure as possible, including of Mr Mueller’s original report in its entirety, and of any underlying evidence.

Lawmakers will use political pressure, the precedent of disclosures of evidence in other cases and even potentially their subpoena power, which could lead to disputes that ultimately need to be resolved in the courts.

Courtesy: Financial Times

News Desk

Locals Left Stunned After Giant Sunfish Washes Ashore In Australia
Mar 22, 2019
Kesari Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Delivers The Goods
Mar 22, 2019
India Election 2019: PM Modi From Varanasi, Amit Shah Gets Advani’s Gandhinagar Seat
Mar 22, 2019
Iraq Ferry Sinking: 'Nearly 100 Dead' In Tigris River
Mar 22, 2019
Chinese Chemical Plant Blast Kills 44
Mar 22, 2019

More on International

PM Modi And Amit Shah To Contest From Varanasi and Gandhinagar, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari Out Of Race By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 3 minutes ago
Locals Left Stunned After Giant Sunfish Washes Ashore In Australia By News Desk 1 day, 4 hours ago
India Election 2019: PM Modi From Varanasi, Amit Shah Gets Advani’s Gandhinagar Seat By News Desk 1 day, 5 hours ago
Chinese Chemical Plant Blast Kills 44 By News Desk 1 day, 5 hours ago
Cyclone Idai Kills 1,000 People In Mozambique By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Forty-nine Killed In Mass Shootings At Mosques In Christchurch, New Zealand By News Desk 1 week ago

The Latest

Photo.circle Call For Participation In Imperfect Solidarities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 23, 2019
U.S.-Nepal Partnership Highlighted At The American National Day Celebration By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 23, 2019
Nepal And Togo Establishes Diplomatic Relation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 23, 2019
Nepali Singer Tika Prasai Breaks New Record In YouTube By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 23, 2019
India Wins SAF Women’ Football Tournament Defeating Host Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2019
Himalayan Bank To Issue Rs 3 Billion Worth Bond By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75