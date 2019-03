Twenty four passengers injured when a bus heading to bus park in Kathmandu from Pharping crashed in Hattiban of Chalnakhel. According to police, the bus crashed after it slide in muddy road. at 7 am.

Out of 24 injured, the condition of three reportedly critical as they are undergoing treatment in Bayodha and Manmohan Hospital Swaymabhu. The condition of other injured is reportedly normal.

New Spotlight's marketing officer Navin Maharajn also received injury in the accident.