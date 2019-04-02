The Government Will Construct Budhi Gandaki Project On Its Own: Minister Pun

April 2, 2019, 7:40 a.m.

Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Barsha Man Pun said that the government has adequate budget for distribution of compensation to the affected population of Budhi Gandaki Hydropower Project. He said that the distribution of compensation and land accusation work will complete this fiscal year.

Minister Pun said that he will table the policy on rehabilitation and resettlement. After passing the policy, the distribution of compensation will move without any disruptions.

“Since Budhi Gandaki Hydropower Project is a national priority project, the government will push the project at any cost,” said Minister Pun. “Since the project is closer to load center, this is very important project for the country.”

He has made it clear that the project will move at any cost.

The meeting of People’s Hydropower Coordination committee has decided to include Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Project and Sanjen Hydropower Project included in People’ Hydropower.

Addressing a discussion program on rehabilitation, compensation and resettlement issue of Budhi Gandaki Hydropower Project with the Member of Parliament, local level elected representatives, provincial MP and ministers including, Pun has made it clear that there will be no delay in implementing the project;

Participating in the program, former Prime Minister Dr. Baburam Bhattarai urged the government to construct the project on its own rather than handing it over to a foreign joint venture company

In another meeting of People’s Hydropower Coordination Committee Chaired by Energy Minister Pun, the committee has decided to bring Sanjen and Rasuwagadhi hydropower project under the People’s Hydropower amending the present policy.

The committee also decided to issue 1.54 million shares to public. Minister of Energy, Water Resource and Irrigation Pun said that the ministry will take all necessary decisions to materialize the

