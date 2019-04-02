Himalayan Consensus Summit 2019 Concluded, Nepal Needs To Create 6.8 Million Jobs In Nepal By 2030

The Himalayan Consensus Summit 2019 Call For Increasing Investment In People’s Capabilities And Institutions For Secure Future.

April 2, 2019, 7:40 p.m.

The Himalayan Consensus Summit 2019 has highlighted the need for an innovative, people-centred and sustainable approach to realize a secure and dignified future in the Himalayan region.

UN Resident Coordinator Valerie Julliand said the basis for people-centric development is the core message of sustainable development goals.

“The future generation is what we make of our common action,” she said and underlined the need to rewrite history through response to the youth population to rewrite history.

Swiss Ambassador Elisabeth von Capeller said Nepal has a niche advantage of climate and cultures and viewed that the country will benefit immensely if it prioritized high value crops, making the most of knowledge intensive employment.

Veronica Cody, Ambassador of European Union to Nepal, said investment made to shape people’s skills defines the economy as well as the future of the country.

Director of ILO Country Office for Nepal, Richard Howard, presented a snapshot of the findings from the Global Commission on the Future of Work report which stresses that technology, climate change and demographic shifts are key forces transforming the world of work.

“Transforming economies for decent and sustainable work should strengthen the social protection floor that should include the 2 billion people working in the informal sector,” he underlined.

The Global Commission report points out that 344 million jobs need to be created globally and 6.8 million jobs in Nepal by 2030 to match labour force growth.

Professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Mahendra P Lama, expressed the views that indigenous knowledge and wisdom of the Himalayan region needs to be utilized to address emerging climate change challenges.

The Himalayan Consensus Summit is a multi-stakeholder event convening environmentalists, civil societies, government, development institutions, business leaders and private sectors across the Himalayan region to forge pragmatic solutions that harmonizes the concerns of human communities, commercial enterprises, and the natural environment.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Former King Gyanendra Arrives In Ilam Completing Panchthar Visit
Apr 02, 2019
Hailstorm Victims of Bara Parsa Are Yet To Receive Relief
Apr 02, 2019
Power Cut In Bhaisepati Areas In April 2 And 3
Apr 02, 2019
US Embassy Announces Visa Reciprocity Between the United States and Nepal
Apr 02, 2019
The Government Will Construct Budhi Gandaki Project On Its Own: Minister Pun
Apr 02, 2019

More on News

Former King Gyanendra Arrives In Ilam Completing Panchthar Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
Hailstorm Victims of Bara Parsa Are Yet To Receive Relief By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours ago
US Embassy Announces Visa Reciprocity Between the United States and Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 33 minutes ago
Former King Offers Prayers In Panchthar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 26 minutes ago
Death Toll Rises To 29, PM Oli Reached To Bara And Parsa To Take Stock Of Situation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Province 2 Government Announces Rs.300.000 Each As Compensation Fo The Victims By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Power Cut In Bhaisepati Areas In April 2 And 3 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2019
CITIZENSHIP ROW: Tale Of Two Citizens By Keshab Poudel Apr 02, 2019
Congress Coined Hindu Terror… Now Seeks Vote Where Majority Is In Minority: PM Modi By News Desk Apr 02, 2019
The Government Will Construct Budhi Gandaki Project On Its Own: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2019
Arsenal Beat Newcastle To Move Above Manchester United And Tottenham By News Desk Apr 02, 2019
Kings XI Punjab Beat Delhi Capitals By 14 Runs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75