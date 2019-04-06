Marki Chwok Substation Charged, Power Supply In Gorkha Will Improve

The 132-33 kV substation constructed at Marki Chwok of Tanahu has changed. Following the completion of construction of sub-station, Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has started the distribution of electricity to Gorkha through it.

After the completion of Marki Chwok substation, the construction of 132 kV Middle-Marshyangdi-Dumre-Damuli Transmission line also completed. 132 kV double circuit Middle Marshyangdi-Damauli-Marshyangdi Transmission has already been charged earlier.

“Following charging of Marki Chwok Substation, the problems faced by Gorkha including voltage drop, frequent line tripping and low voltage will reduce,” said MD of NEA Kul Man Singh Ghising, Previously, the power to Gorkha was supplied through 33 kV Damauli-Dumre- Aanbu Khairani Transmission line. As the line is too long, Gorkha faced problem.

Now on the distance of transmission line reduce and Marki Chwok substation will supply electricity through Abukhairani. “With the reduction of supply length, it will reduce system loss, voltage drop and tripping,” said MD Ghising.

Furthermore, the electricity supplied through 132 kV can be stepped up to 220 kV Marshyangdi-Matatirtha Transmission line through Marki Chowk substation to send Kathmandu. 220 kV Marshyangdi-Matatirtha Transmission line project is constructing 132-220 kV substation in Marki Chwok.

According to head of Middle Marsyangdi-Dumre-Damauli-132 kV Transmission line project Shubharambh Bikram Shah, after the completion of the project, the electricity carrying through 132 kV Middle Marshyangdi and Damauli Transmission line can be loop in to the new substation and loop out to lower Marshyangdi through 132 kV double circuit transmission line.

The project has signed a contract agreement with Chinese company to construct substation in Marki Chwok, one bay in Middle Marshyangdi and 2 bays in Damauli Substation and expansion of GIS Bay in Lower Marshyangdi.

Constructed under Nepal Government and NEA’s investment with concessional loan of Asian Development Bank, the total cost of the project was Rs. 600 million. According to Shah, the project is completed within an estimated cost.

After ending load shedding, NEA has been launching campaign to enhance the quality and reliability of electricity supply constructing new substations and strengthening and expansion of transmission line.

NEA has a plan to construct or enhance the capacity of 30 grids and 20 substations through the country. Similarly, it is also working to complete 600 circuit kilometer transmission lines and 8000 circuit kilometer distribution lines.

The government has formulated policy to construct high voltage transmission lines in industrial areas to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity. Under this policy, NEA has been working to strengthening and improving new transmission line and substations.