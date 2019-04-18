The Construction Of Runway of Pokhara Regional Int’l Airport Completed

The construction of first concrete runway of Pokhara Regional International Airport runway has been finally completed.

The project claimed that the airport seems to come into operation before the set deadline of July 2021.

With the length of 2500 and width 45 meters, there laid 34 centimeter concrete. “We have completed most important parts of construction,” said Krishna Chapagain, public relations officer of Chinese contractor Krishna Chapagain. ‘We have already completed foundation work of terminal building. The work of apron has already completed.”

With the total loan of 22 billion from China, the construction of airport will likely to complete even before schedule. The airport is capable to handle Boeing 757 and Airbus 320.

“Fifty per cent of the construction work has been completed after completion of the runway,” said Pradeep Adhikari, an engineer at the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN). In overall 35 per cent work of the airport was completed.