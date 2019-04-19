Sunita Danuwar Is In Fortune’s World 50 Greatest Leaders

Executive Director of Shakti Samuha Sunita Danuwar, a social activist from Nepal, has been listed on Fortune Magazine’s list of World’s 50 Greatest Leaders.

Danuwar ranks at number 36 for her work against human trafficking. Danuwar, who has been working actively in raising awareness about human trafficking and empowering the victims, was awarded the Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Hero Award last year by the US Department of State.

The Himalayan Times Reports, Bill Gates and Melinda Gates topped the list and were acknowledged for their philanthropic works. Similarly, the list also includes other world-renowned personalities like Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Arden, Student and Climate Activist Greta Thunberg, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, among others.