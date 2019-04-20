Himalaya Airlines Fortifies CSR Ties With Prayas Nepal

Himalaya Airlines, an international air carrier of Nepal fortified its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of contributing for the betterment of the society. On April 20, 2019, Himalaya Airlines yet again strengthened its CSR ties with Prayas Nepal, with continued support of year-long educational and snacks supplies, for the new educational year 2076.

PrayasNepal, is currently a home to 32 aspiring children including 2 special need children as well. Over the past few years, these children have stood out with their exceptional academic as well as extracurricular activities like dance, sports etc.

Sun Cheng, Deputy General Manager-Commercial, Ujjwala Dali, Head of Department–Brand and Service Improvement and other officials of Himalaya Airlines were warmly welcomed with the fun filled performance by the students at their premises in Baluwatar. During the program, Mrs. Dali commented, “Being socially responsible has always been the top most priority of Himalaya Airlines.

Through our CSR initiatives, we would like to harness our unique position and strengths as an airline to implement the activities that support our cause of upliftment and encouragement for better education for children. Guided by our basic CSR policy, our initiatives are designed to nurture the theme of ‘bright future for next generation’.As we value education the most; with this small effort Himalaya envisages to make a positive impact in the lives of these childrenand shape a bright future for them.”

Himalaya Airlines, under its CSR portfolio, has pledged to continually bring better and more impactful contributions for a better society for the new generation. Himalaya Airlines, thus has been making persistent efforts for children’s development and encouragement since its establishment. This is the third consecutive year of Himalaya Airlines’ support to Prayas Nepal with a strong commitment for one step further in each of the coming years.

Prayas Nepal,was established in 2003 with a fore thought to empower the underprivileged children through education, awareness and skillful training. This organization is running a children’s home for orphan, abandoned and physically challenged children from different parts of Nepal since its establishment.

Established in August 2014, Himalaya Airlines is a Nepal-China joint venture, providing international air services. As the name ‘Himalaya’ symbolizes high mountains of Nepal, dedicated in service to uplift the name of the nation, Himalaya Airlines aspires to rise up in its name to international standards.With the aim to excel in safety, on time performance (OTP) and most primarily, in service to its customers, H9 has already established itself in Nepal with high recognition.

Presently H9 operates to five destinations - Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Doha,Dubai, and Kuala Lumpur. The airline proudly owns a young fleet of 3 Airbus A320-214 series of narrow-body aircraft with the configuration of 8 Premium Economy class & 150 Economy class seats. For year 2019, the airline plans to focus on China connectivity by adding up Beijing to its destination network and eventually extending to other cities like Nanchang, Wuhan, Changsha, Nanning etc. Airline also has plans to acquire A319 in near future for flying to high altitude destinations like Lhasa.