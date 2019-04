Leader of opposition Sher Bahadur Deuba also condemned the deadly terrorist act in different parts of Sri Lanka. Former Prime Minister in his message said that there is no space for this kind of inhuman act.

In his message to the government of Sri Lanka, NC President Deuba said his party condemns all kinds and manifestations of terrorism.

PM Deuba in his message said that NC stands by the people of Sri Lanka at this time of grief and wished for speedy recovery of those injured.