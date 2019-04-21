PM Oli And Prachanda Summon Nepal In Baluwatar To Finalize Unification

After making understanding between Nepal Communist Party (NCP) co-chairs KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal, they have invited NCP leader Madhav Kumar Nepal along with general secretary Bishnu Poudel for final unification talks.

As per their earlier agreement, they agreed to complete the unification by April 22 but many party leaders believe it will take more time to complete the task of unification.

Unification issues remain unresolved mainly because of differences between Oli and Madhav Kumar Nepal. NCP leaders say completion of unification work on April 22 would be good as it would coincide with the inception of Nepal Communist Party.

“It will be a miracle of sorts if unification is completed on Monday,” said NCP (NCP) leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha.

It has been 11 months since the two communist parties — then CPN-UML and the then Nepal Communist Party-Maoist Centre merged to create the NCP (NCP), stating that the party’s merger process would be completed within three months.

Oli and Dahal face criticism also for not forming the politburo and allocating responsibilities to party leaders. Formation of district level committees remains the bone of contention mainly between the Oli faction and Nepal faction. Nepal had opposed formation of provincial committees saying he was ignored during the process.

In the past, the former UML and the then CPN-MC had agreed to claim leadership of 45 and 32 districts respectively.

There is not much resistance in those districts allotted to the former CPN-MC for leadership of the district chapters, but there is much resistance from the former UML leaders in those districts allotted to them.

The Nepal faction wants to form district chapters mainly on the basis of seniority of party leaders because it thinks if this happens, most district leaders will get the chance to lead district chapters.

The Oli faction is taking a more liberal approach towards forming the district chapters because it believes that if this happens, Oli can pick his loyalists in district leadership positions.

