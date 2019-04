Earthquake measuring 5.2 Richter scale rocked the Kathmandu on Wednesday. The jolt was so big that people of Kathmandu came out of their houses.

However, there is no report of any damage and casualty. According to National Seismological Center, the epicenter of the earthquake was in Naubishe, 20 kilometer west of capital Kathmandu.

The center said that it was an aftershock of Gorkha Earthquake.