BRI Will Support The Process Of Economic Transformation In Nepal: President Bhandari

President Bidya Devi Bhandari said that the the Belt and Road Initiative is emerging as a key driver for poverty alleviation, employment generation, infrastructure building and industrial transformation, and expressed the confidence that BRI will support the process of economic transformation in Nepal by expanding connectivity networks and supporting the country's economic integration into the global market.

The Second Belt and Road Forum concluded in Beijing today with the release of a Joint Communiqué titled Belt and Road Co-operation: Shaping a Brighter Shared Future. In the Joint Communiqué, the Leaders from participating countries expressed their support to build on the progress already made in developing economic corridors and economic and trade co-operation zones in various countries, including the Nepal-China Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network and Nepal-China cross-border railway.

In the Joint Communiqué, the Leaders vowed to support, among others, policies and activities that help land-locked countries transform into land-linked ones, including by strengthening connectivity and co-operation on transit arrangements and infrastructure. They also highlighted the importance of special and differential treatment in international trade for developing countries, and reaffirmed their commitment to the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Develop

She addressed the Leaders' Roundtable of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation today. Speaking on the theme of “Promoting Green and Sustainable Development to Implement the UN 2030 Agenda", the President drew the attention of the world leaders to the adverse effects of climate change and laid emphasis on the need for developing clean energy and low-carbon pathways of development by means of scientific research-based solutions.

Expressing the view that the realization of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is possible only through enhanced co-operation among nations, the President stated that the objectives of development and prosperity as emphasized by the Belt and Road Initiative closely correspond to the Sustainable Development Goals for achieving transformative, inclusive and equitable development outcomes.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Chief Minister of Province No. 3 Dor Mani Paudeland other officials were present on the occasion.

In the evening, President Bhandari attended a welcome reception hosted in her honor at the Embassy of Nepal by the Ambassador of Nepal to China, Leela Mani Paudyal. On behalf of the President, Foreign Minister spoke on the importance of the first-ever State Visit of the President of Nepal to China and expressed the hope that the Visit would add a new chapter to expand and consolidate the already-warm and cordial ties and co-operative partnership between the two countries.

He urged the Nepali community of China to contribute to the development of Nepal through their knowledge, skills and other resources. Ambassador Paudyal delivered a welcome statement. Members of the delegation of the President and Nepali nationals from different walks of life living in China attended the event.