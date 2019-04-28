Simrik Air Adds One More Helicopter

Simrik Air announces the landing of another brand new AS350 B3e at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) Kathmandu. This France made aircraft with a call sign 9N-ANB is ferried all the way from Malaysia, with Pilot-in-command Capt. Ananda Thapa along with Capt. Bimal Sharma and Er. Prachanda Malla.

To fulfill the growing demand and to cater to different kinds of requirements of the customers, Simrik has purchased two brand new Airbus AS350 B3e back to back. While 9N-AKD landed at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) on 19th October 2018, this 9N-ANB that landed today is the second one in a row.

With this new addition, Simrik Air now has 05 helicopters in its fleet. Simrik’s dedication to safety and quality service has enabled it to continue being the most preferred helicopter company in Nepal. The arrival of new aircraft makes Simrik more empowered and committed to provide the safest and the best flying experience to its diverse customer base.

As Nepal Tourism Board is preparing for Visit Nepal 2020 setting a target of 2 million tourist arrival in 2020, the addition of new aircraft consolidates Simrik’s vision by catering to the rising demand of the customers, as well as innovating new travel packages promoting the many beautiful and unexplored sights of Nepal.

Powered by a single Turbomeca Arriel 2D turbine engine, the AS 350 B3e (H-125) offers increased reliability, decreased maintenance cost, and high versatility for a range of missions, making it an ideal aircraft for Simrik. Max. Flying Speed Max. Endurance Max. Range Max. Altitude Temperature Range Max. takeoff weight Mission Suitability 155 Knots 4 Hours and 28 Mins 638 KM,

This helicopter is simply the best in the industry and the safest way to enjoy mountain flights and all sorts of helicopter services.

Established in 2001, Simrik Air is a leading helicopter company in Nepal with an outstanding track record of specializing in high altitude long line rescue missions, external cargo sling for hydropower & developmental projects, mountain flights, pilgrim flights, filming / aerial survey and many more. As a prominent leader in the industry, with experienced crew, expertise in a variety of missions and a thorough operational maturity developed from thousands of flight hours, Simrik is now all set to penetrate new markets with its organic growth strategy. Flight Data As per the table above, 80% of the flights were scheduled for passenger flights whereas 20% of the flights were scheduled for Development Projects and Sling Operation. About Fleet: With the addition of one more brand new AS350 B3e, Simrik is now strengthened with Five Helicopters into operation viz. one Bell 407GXP and Four AS 350B3e.

This is yet another testament to its passion, mission and commitment to offering its customers the absolute best that this industry has to offer in Nepal. Simrik Air strongly emphasizes on safety. All Simrik Air helicopters are fitted with a satellite tracking system which not only allows us to track our assets but also allows us to communicate with our pilots if required. All Simrik Air helicopters are fitted with Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System (EGPWS) which provides the pilot with an audible warning in case the helicopter is close to terrain. This is NOT a regulatory requirement but done by Simrik Air at great expense purely in the interest of enhancing safety.

Simrik Air has set up its station at Lukla with its own helipad, fuel station, full-fledged residence and other facilities for the guests. During season time, one helicopter will be based in its Lukla station for prompt service. One helicopter is based in Pokhara Airport throughout the year wherein Simrik is providing immediate service to the sectors nearby and around Pokhara. With the new addition of AS 350B3e, Simrik will be stationing 03 helicopters in Kathmandu Airport to be mobilized to various sectors as and when required.