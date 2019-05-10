Anuska Shrestha Declares Miss Nepal 2019

Once again the annual beauty pageant was held where a total of 24 fine ladies were selected from across the nation. This grand event was organised by The Hidden Treasure on 9th May 2019 in the city of Kathmandu. Each of these contestants had a charming physiognomy with a bold personality.

After facing many challenges by the critics it was finally Anushka Shrestha was crowned Miss Nepal World 2019 as she beat 24 other contestants at the grand finale of the pageant held in the Capital on May 9. Shrinkhala Khatiwada, Miss Nepal World 2018 crowned her 23-year-old successor, who belongs from Kathmandu.

She is the winner of Miss Nepal Oceania 2018 .Along with the main title, Miss Nepal World Shrestha was also named The Kathmandu Post Miss Intellectual and Yamaha Miss Fascino.

Many titles were distributed and passed down to the other participants such as ‘Miss Popular Choice Award’ ‘The Kathmandu Post Miss Intellectual’ and ‘Miss International Nepal’. After clearing a lot of obstacles on the way the competition boiled down 7 girls who were then presented with a simple yet complicated question about one’s duties and responsibilities rather than just right and freedom . While the others gave a tough competition, Shrestha effortlessly won the hearts of the crowd with her sophisticated and statistical answer.

“Focusing on our responsibilities more than our rights will certainly change things for the better. Rights and responsibilities are two parts of a coin… but it is high time we asked ourselves: what am I doing to be able to look ourselves in the mirror and say that I have fulfilled all my responsibilities... To be able to that, one surely needs to fulfil responsibilities as a citizen, as a person, as a friend, as a partner. Only when we fulfil all our responsibilities can we ask for our rights.”

Miss Nepal Universe Pradeepta Adhikari also took home three titles as she was named the Gold Star Best Athlete and N-mag Miss Talent.

Similarly, Miss Supranational Nepal Rose Lama took two other titles: Berger Miss Glamour along with Creative D Studio Miss Photogenic. Miss Nepal Earth Riya Basnet also won Miss Popular Choice Award. The other title winners were Nancy Bogati (Hyundai Miss Friendship), Meera Kakshapati (Livon Beautiful Hair), Jenny Maharjan (Godrej No. 1 Miss Natura), Nisha Pathak (Brij Cement Miss Confident), and Nitika Karmacharya (Beauty with a Purpose).

As the titleholder of Miss Nepal 2019, Shrestha is now the face of Nepal with a simple motto - big picture, small steps. In addition, she will also be representing Nepal in the Miss World pageant in Thailand later this year. Spotlight wishes all the support and luck to Shrestha in the upcoming adventures of her life that she will pursue as she steps into the beauty world.