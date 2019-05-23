Miss Nepal 2019 Anuska Grabs Crown

Anuska Shrestha Wins the Miss Nepal 2019 Title

May 23, 2019, 10:12 a.m. Published in Magazine Issue: VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

The annual beauty pageant this year brought a total of 24 fine ladies to the ramp from across the nation. This grand event was organised by The Hidden Treasure in Kathmandu on the 9th of May 2019. Each of these contestants had a charming physique and a bold personality.

After facing many challenges posed by the critics, Anushka Shrestha was crowned Miss Nepal World 2019 as she beat the other contestants at the grand finale of the pageant. Shrinkhala Khatiwada, Miss Nepal World 2018, crowned her 23-year-old successor, who is from Kathmandu.

The winner of Miss Nepal Oceania 2018, Miss Nepal World Shrestha was also named The Kathmandu Post Miss Intellectual and Yamaha Miss Fascino.

miss-nepal2.jpg

Many titles were distributed and passed down to the other participants such as ‘Miss Popular Choice Award’ ‘The Kathmandu Post Miss Intellectual’ and ‘Miss International Nepal’. After clearing a lot of obstacles on the way, the competition boiled down to 7 girls who were then presented with a simple yet complicated question about one’s duties and responsibilities rather than just right and freedom . While the others gave a tough competition, Shrestha effortlessly won the hearts of the crowd with her sophisticated and statistical answer.

“Focusing on our responsibilities more than our rights will certainly change things for the better. Rights and responsibilities are two parts of a coin… but it is high time we asked ourselves: what am I doing to be able to look ourselves in the mirror and say that I have fulfilled all my responsibilities... To be able to do that, one surely needs to fulfill responsibilities as a citizen, as a person, as a friend, as a partner. Only when we fulfill all our responsibilities can we ask for our rights.”

Miss Nepal Universe Pradeepta Adhikari also took home three titles as she was named the Gold Star Best Athlete and N-mag Miss Talent.

Similarly, Miss Supranational Nepal Rose Lama took two other titles: Berger Miss Glamour along with Creative D Studio Miss Photogenic. Miss Nepal Earth Riya Basnet also won Miss Popular Choice Award. The other title winners were Nancy Bogati (Hyundai Miss Friendship), Meera Kakshapati (Livon Beautiful Hair), Jenny Maharjan (Godrej No. 1 Miss Natura), Nisha Pathak (Brij Cement Miss Confident), and Nitika Karmacharya (Beauty with a Purpose).

As the titleholder of Miss Nepal 2019, Shrestha is now the face of Nepal with a simple motto - big picture, small steps. In addition, she will also be representing Nepal in the Miss World pageant in Thailand later this year. Spotlight wishes all the support and luck to Shrestha in the upcoming adventures of her life that she will pursue as she steps into the beauty world.

Ayushi Sureka.jpg

Ayushi Sureka

Sureka is an intern

