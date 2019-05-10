RCSC Organizes program To Mark 74th Anniversary Of Great Victory Day In Russia

RCSC Organizes program To Mark 74th Anniversary Of Great Victory Day In Russia

May 10, 2019, 9:08 a.m.

Russian Centre of Science and Culture (RCSC) in association with Nepal Russia Literary Society organized a Literary Program Dedicated to “74th Anniversary of Great Victory Day in Russia”.

Victory Day is observed on May 9, and it is one of the most important holidays in Russia. The holiday commemorates capitulation of Nazi Germany to the Soviet Union in the II World War. Documentary about Russia was shown at the beginning of the program.

The program was commenced by Chandrakanta Acharya, General Secretary, Nepal Russia Literary Society. Aleksey Kotlyarov from Russian Centre of Science and Culture welcomed everyone and highlighted about Victory Day and its importance.

Prof Dr. Jangab Chauhan, President of Nepali Russia Literary Society highlighted about World War II and Russian Literature and he also recited poem “Wait me” by the poet Konstantin Simakov with Nepali Translation. Various war songs were performed with Nepali Translation. Patriotic Songs were sung by singer Jujukaji Ranjit and Ram Bahadur Pahadi.

Chief Guest Ganga Prasad Uprety, Chancellor, Nepal Academy delivered his valuable remarks. Vishnu Bahadur Singh, Vice President of Nepali Russia Literary Society delivered his vote of thanks. The program was followed by Film Show “Tank”.

