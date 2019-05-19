The Work Of Trishuli 3 B 220 kV Transmission Line Resumed

The Work Of Trishuli 3 B 220 kV Transmission Line Resumed

May 19, 2019, 7:40 a.m.

Following intervention by Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Managing Director Kul Man Ghising, the work of construction of Trisuli 3 B 220 kV Transmission line hub has resumed and obstruction created by few local putting demands removed.

After obstruction of few individuals in Pahirobesi of Kispan Rural Municipality ward no 5 of Nuwakot, the construction work of substation staled. On Thursday, MD Kul Man Ghising inspected the site. He said that NEA is ready to fulfill genuine demands of local people and threatened to those who press for unusual demand and create obstruction on national priority project.

He called chief district officer from the site requesting for necessary security arrangements.

The substation needs to complete by year to evacuate energy generated by under construction hydropower project like 111 MW Rasuwagadhi, 42.5 MW Sanjen and 14.8 upper Sanjen.

IMG_20190516_175924 (1).jpg

With a large capacity, the substation will evacuate over 600 MW of power generated in Trishuli basin. Constructed with the soft loan from German Development Bank and European Investment Bank and Nepal government and NEA with the cost of 16 million dollar, the project is targeting to complete it by coming December.

MD Ghising said that NEA has to pay millions of rupee penalty in case of failing to complete the project in time. He urged local people to support development projects to make the country prosperous.

He assured that the entire project will fulfill all the genuine demands of local people and warned people of vested interest not to obstruct the project.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

