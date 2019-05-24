USAID Hands Over Four New Primary Schools In Sindhupalchowk District

Mission Director for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)/Nepal, Amy Tohill-Stull, and National Reconstruction Authority’s Chief Executive Officer, Sushil Gyewali, handed over four new primary schools to the people of Sindhupalchowk District. Mayor of Chautara Sangachowkgadi Municipality, Aman Singh Tamang, also participated in the handover event.

These four schools are part of 29 seismically safe, well-equipped, and child-and disabled-friendly primary and secondary schools that USAID is constructing in seven districts that were heavily impacted by the earthquake. USAID has handed over 13 of these 29 schools so far. Overall, the 29 schools will benefit more than 8,800 students.