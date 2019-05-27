Mount Everest Clean-Up Campaign Concluded

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ishwor Pokharel inspected the concluding program of Mount Everest Clean Campaign 2076. Organized in collaboration with different ministries provincial government, local level, NGOs and INGOs, Nepal Army has collected 10,000 kg of waste.

Out of them 4000 kg has already brought to Kathmandu and Nepal Army is planning to bring remaining 6000 kg of wastes from Everest. Addressing the program, DPM Pokharel said that Nepal Army has been working to serve nation and people thanking NA team for taking Nobel work cleaning the debris of Mount Everest.

Addressing the program, Chief Minister of Province 1 Sherdhan Rai announced to provide 5 million rupees to Khumbu Pasang Rural Municipality making it a model tourism village of the province. He said that Mount Everest should be made part of Nepal’s prosperity.

Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa said that there need to work together to improve environment and nature Khumbu Region urging all not to make necessary arrangement to manage waste.

Started on April 14, Nepal Army provided helicopter and manpower for cleanup campaign and collected 4000 kg of waste. Out of them, 1000 kg has already brought to Kathmandu and provided to Blue Waste Blue. Nepal Army is planning to bring another 6000 kg of waste to Kathmandu by June 3.

The stakeholders today claimed that a month-long cleaning campaign on the world’s highest mountain has concluded successfully collecting over 10,000 kilograms of rubbish from the Mt Everest region.

According to Ang Dorje Sherpa, Chairman at the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee, the mega Everest clean-up drive was conducted in coordination with the government and non-government agencies for the first time in the history of Everest climbing.

“At least four dead bodies and the rubbish left behind by the world climbers in the high camps of Mt Everest have also been collected during the campaign,” Sherpa said.

According to Sherpa, different teams spent over a month at the Everest Base Camp, Camp II and Camp IV to collect the garbage. “More than 6,000 kg of waste was collected from the base camp and the high camps,” he said, adding that the local community groups also joined hands to keep the Khumbu region clean.

Pasang Nuru Sherpa, one of the members of the cleaning team, said that it was really a tough task as the team struggled hard to collect trash in the high camps.

Major Dipendra Neupane of Nepal Army said that over Rs 23 million was spent to run the campaign. “The campaign will continue in the coming years.”