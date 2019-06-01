World Cup 2019 fixtures: How to watch on TV?

Match 3: New Zealand v Sri Lanka

Saturday 1st June, 4:25 PM– Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Match 4: Afghanistan v Australia

Saturday 1st June, 7:15 pm – Bristol County Ground, Bristol

Match 5: South Africa v Bangladesh

Sunday 2nd June, 4:25 PM – The Oval, London

Match 6: England v Pakistan

Monday 3rd June, 4:25 PM – Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Match 7: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka

Tuesday 4th June, 4:25 PM – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Match 8: South Africa v India

Wednesday 5th June, 4:25 PM – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Match 9: Bangladesh v New Zealand

Wednesday 5th June, 7:15 pm – The Oval, London

Match 10: Australia v West Indies

Thursday 6th June, 4:25 PM – Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Match 11: Pakistan v Sri Lanka

Friday 7th June, 4:25 PM – Bristol County Ground, Bristol

Match 12: England v Bangladesh

Saturday 8th June, 4:25 PM – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Match 13: Afghanistan v New Zealand

Saturday 8th June, 7:15 PM – County Ground Taunton, Taunton

Match 14: India v Australia

Sunday 9th June, 4:25 PM – The Oval, London

Match 15: South Africa v West Indies

Monday 10th June, 4:25 PM – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Match 16: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka

Tuesday 11th June, 4:25 PM – Bristol County Ground, Bristol

Match 17: Australia v Pakistan

Wednesday 12th June, 4:25 PM – County Ground Taunton, Taunton

Match 18: India v New Zealand

Thursday 13th June, 4:25 PM – Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Match 19: England v West Indies

Friday 14th June, 4:25 PM – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Match 20: Sri Lanka v Australia

Saturday 15th June, 4:25 PM – The Oval, London

Match 21: South Africa v Afghanistan

Saturday 15th June, 7:15 PM – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Match 22: India v Pakistan

Sunday 16th June, 4:25 PM – Old Trafford, Manchester

Match 23: West Indies v Bangladesh

Monday 17th June, 4:25 PM – County Ground Taunton, Taunton

Match 24: England v Afghanistan

Tuesday 18th June, 4:25 PM – Old Trafford, Manchester

Match 25: New Zealand v South Africa

Wednesday 19th June, 4:25 PM – Edgbaston, Birmingham

Match 26: Australia v Bangladesh

Thursday 20th June, 4:25 PM – Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Match 27: England v Sri Lanka

Friday 21st June, 4:25 PM – Headingley, Leeds

Match 28: India v Afghanistan

Saturday 22nd June, 4:25 PM – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Match 29: West Indies v New Zealand

Saturday 22nd June, 7:15 – Old Trafford, Manchester

Match 30: Pakistan v South Africa

Sunday 23rd June, 4:25 PM – Lord’s London

Match 31: Bangladesh v Afghanistan

Monday 24th June, 4:25 PM – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Match 32: England v Australia

Tuesday 25th June, 4:25 PM – Lord’s London

Match 33: New Zealand v Pakistan

Wednesday 26th June, 10:30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham

Match 34: West Indies v India

Thursday 27th June, 4:25 PM – Old Trafford, Manchester

Match 35: Sri Lanka v South Africa

Friday 28th June, 4:25 PM – The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street

Match 36: Pakistan v Afghanistan

Saturday 29th June, 4:25 PM – Headingley, Leeds

Match 37: New Zealand v Australia

Saturday 29th June, 7:15pm – Lord’s London

Match 38: England v India

Sunday 30th June, 4:25 PM – Edgbaston, Birmingham

Match 39: Sri Lanka v West Indies

Monday 1st July, 4:25 PM – The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street

Match 40: Bangladesh v India

Tuesday 2nd July, 4:25 PM – Edgbaston, Birmingham

Match 41: England v New Zealand

Wednesday 3rd July, 4:25 PM – The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street

Match 42: Afghanistan v West Indies

Thursday 4th July, 4:25 PM – Headingley, Leeds

Match 43: Pakistan v Bangladesh

Friday 5th July, 4:25 PM – Lord’s, London

Match 44: Sri Lanka v India

Saturday 6th July, 4:25 PM – Headingley, Leeds

Match 45: Australia v South Africa

Saturday 6th July, 7:15 PM – Old Trafford, Manchester

Semi Final 1: 1st place v 4th place

Tuesday 9th July, 4:25 PM – Old Trafford, Manchester

Semi Final 2: 2nd place v 3rd place

Thursday 11th July, 4:25 PM – Edgbaston, Birmingham

Final: TBC v TBC

Sunday 14th July, 4:25 PM – Lords, London

How to watch the Cricket World Cup 2019 around the world

Australia: Fox Sports and 9GEM

India: Star Sports 1 and Hotstar.com

Bangladesh: GTV and Rabbitholebd.com

New Zealand: Sky Sport and SkyGo

Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports and SonyLiv

Sri Lanka: SLRC and Channel Eye

Afghanistan: Radio Television Afghanistan

West Indies: ESPN Caribbean and ESPN Play Caribbean

South Africa: SuperSport

For the full list of international broadcasters, check out the official ICC website.

Who won the first Cricket World Cup?

The first Cricket World Cup was held in the UK in 1975.

West Indies won the tournament after beating Australia in the final by 17 runs at Lord’s.

The Windies went on to defend their title four years later when they beat hosts England.

Who won the last Cricket World Cup?

The last Cricket World Cup was hosted by Australia and New Zealand in 2015.

Australia were crowned champions for the fifth time after defeating co-hosts New Zealand by seven wickets in the final.

When is the next Cricket World Cup?

Once the tournament in England and Wales draws to a close, there will be a four-year break until the next tournament.

The 2023 Cricket World Cup will be held in India from 9th February to 26th March 2023.