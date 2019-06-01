World Cup 2019 fixtures: How to watch on TV?

Match 3: New Zealand v Sri Lanka
Saturday 1st June, 4:25 PM– Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
Match 4: Afghanistan v Australia
Saturday 1st June, 7:15 pm – Bristol County Ground, Bristol
Match 5: South Africa v Bangladesh
Sunday 2nd June, 4:25 PM – The Oval, London
Match 6: England v Pakistan
Monday 3rd June, 4:25 PM – Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Match 7: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka
Tuesday 4th June, 4:25 PM – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
Match 8: South Africa v India
Wednesday 5th June, 4:25 PM – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Match 9: Bangladesh v New Zealand
Wednesday 5th June, 7:15 pm – The Oval, London
Match 10: Australia v West Indies
Thursday 6th June, 4:25 PM – Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Match 11: Pakistan v Sri Lanka
Friday 7th June, 4:25 PM – Bristol County Ground, Bristol
Match 12: England v Bangladesh
Saturday 8th June, 4:25 PM – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
Match 13: Afghanistan v New Zealand
Saturday 8th June, 7:15 PM – County Ground Taunton, Taunton
Match 14: India v Australia
Sunday 9th June, 4:25 PM – The Oval, London
Match 15: South Africa v West Indies
Monday 10th June, 4:25 PM – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Match 16: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka
Tuesday 11th June, 4:25 PM – Bristol County Ground, Bristol
Match 17: Australia v Pakistan
Wednesday 12th June, 4:25 PM – County Ground Taunton, Taunton
Match 18: India v New Zealand
Thursday 13th June, 4:25 PM – Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Match 19: England v West Indies
Friday 14th June, 4:25 PM – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Match 20: Sri Lanka v Australia
Saturday 15th June, 4:25 PM – The Oval, London
Match 21: South Africa v Afghanistan
Saturday 15th June, 7:15 PM – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
Match 22: India v Pakistan
Sunday 16th June, 4:25 PM – Old Trafford, Manchester
Match 23: West Indies v Bangladesh
Monday 17th June, 4:25 PM – County Ground Taunton, Taunton
Match 24: England v Afghanistan
Tuesday 18th June, 4:25 PM – Old Trafford, Manchester
Match 25: New Zealand v South Africa
Wednesday 19th June, 4:25 PM – Edgbaston, Birmingham
Match 26: Australia v Bangladesh
Thursday 20th June, 4:25 PM – Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Match 27: England v Sri Lanka
Friday 21st June, 4:25 PM – Headingley, Leeds
Match 28: India v Afghanistan
Saturday 22nd June, 4:25 PM – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Match 29: West Indies v New Zealand
Saturday 22nd June, 7:15 – Old Trafford, Manchester
Match 30: Pakistan v South Africa
Sunday 23rd June, 4:25 PM – Lord’s London
Match 31: Bangladesh v Afghanistan
Monday 24th June, 4:25 PM – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Match 32: England v Australia
Tuesday 25th June, 4:25 PM – Lord’s London
Match 33: New Zealand v Pakistan
Wednesday 26th June, 10:30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham
Match 34: West Indies v India
Thursday 27th June, 4:25 PM – Old Trafford, Manchester
Match 35: Sri Lanka v South Africa
Friday 28th June, 4:25 PM – The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street
Match 36: Pakistan v Afghanistan
Saturday 29th June, 4:25 PM – Headingley, Leeds
Match 37: New Zealand v Australia
Saturday 29th June, 7:15pm – Lord’s London
Match 38: England v India
Sunday 30th June, 4:25 PM – Edgbaston, Birmingham
Match 39: Sri Lanka v West Indies
Monday 1st July, 4:25 PM – The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street
Match 40: Bangladesh v India
Tuesday 2nd July, 4:25 PM – Edgbaston, Birmingham
Match 41: England v New Zealand
Wednesday 3rd July, 4:25 PM – The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street
Match 42: Afghanistan v West Indies
Thursday 4th July, 4:25 PM – Headingley, Leeds
Match 43: Pakistan v Bangladesh
Friday 5th July, 4:25 PM – Lord’s, London
Match 44: Sri Lanka v India
Saturday 6th July, 4:25 PM – Headingley, Leeds
Match 45: Australia v South Africa
Saturday 6th July, 7:15 PM – Old Trafford, Manchester
Semi Final 1: 1st place v 4th place
Tuesday 9th July, 4:25 PM – Old Trafford, Manchester
Semi Final 2: 2nd place v 3rd place
Thursday 11th July, 4:25 PM – Edgbaston, Birmingham
Final: TBC v TBC
Sunday 14th July, 4:25 PM – Lords, London
How to watch the Cricket World Cup 2019 around the world
Australia: Fox Sports and 9GEM
India: Star Sports 1 and Hotstar.com
Bangladesh: GTV and Rabbitholebd.com
New Zealand: Sky Sport and SkyGo
Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports and SonyLiv
Sri Lanka: SLRC and Channel Eye
Afghanistan: Radio Television Afghanistan
West Indies: ESPN Caribbean and ESPN Play Caribbean
South Africa: SuperSport
For the full list of international broadcasters, check out the official ICC website.
Who won the first Cricket World Cup?
The first Cricket World Cup was held in the UK in 1975.
West Indies won the tournament after beating Australia in the final by 17 runs at Lord’s.
The Windies went on to defend their title four years later when they beat hosts England.
Who won the last Cricket World Cup?
The last Cricket World Cup was hosted by Australia and New Zealand in 2015.
Australia were crowned champions for the fifth time after defeating co-hosts New Zealand by seven wickets in the final.
When is the next Cricket World Cup?
Once the tournament in England and Wales draws to a close, there will be a four-year break until the next tournament.
The 2023 Cricket World Cup will be held in India from 9th February to 26th March 2023.