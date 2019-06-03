Four Killed In Road Accidents, Two In Kathmandu

Four persons killed in four accidents occurred in matter of four hours in Lalitpur, Dang, Rupandehi and Lamjung. According to PHQ Central Police News Desk, two people killed when a Skorpio Jeep hits a motorcycle in Dhobighat.

Those killed in motorcycle Scorpio crashed included Chandra Mani Mudbhari,27, and Govinda Sharma,40, of Godavari Municipality. Sharma, who was riding a motorbike drove by Mudbhari, died at Norvic Hospital. Sharma was president of Nepal Agriculture Journalist Association.

Motor driver under a police custody.

Similarly, fifty years old Bhim Bahadur Chaudhary died when a tractor his cycle in Salaura of Dang district. Simialrly, one died and 14 other injured when a bus crashed in Pipal Danda of Saina Maina Municipality of Rupandehi district.