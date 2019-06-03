Four Killed In Road Accidents, Two In Kathmandu

Four Killed In Road Accidents

June 3, 2019, 2:04 p.m.

Four persons killed in four accidents occurred in matter of four hours in Lalitpur, Dang, Rupandehi and Lamjung. According to PHQ Central Police News Desk, two people killed when a Skorpio Jeep hits a motorcycle in Dhobighat.

Those killed in motorcycle Scorpio crashed included Chandra Mani Mudbhari,27, and Govinda Sharma,40, of Godavari Municipality. Sharma, who was riding a motorbike drove by Mudbhari, died at Norvic Hospital. Sharma was president of Nepal Agriculture Journalist Association.

Motor driver under a police custody.

Similarly, fifty years old Bhim Bahadur Chaudhary died when a tractor his cycle in Salaura of Dang district. Simialrly, one died and 14 other injured when a bus crashed in Pipal Danda of Saina Maina Municipality of Rupandehi district.

