Sri Lanka Beat Afghanistan By 34 Runs

Sri Lanka Beat Afghanistan By 34 Runs

June 5, 2019, 7 a.m.

Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 34 runs via DLS method to register their first win of World CUp 2019. Chasing a modest target of 187 runs, Afghanistan started decently as both their openers scored at decent pace upfront.

Sri Lanka pacers came back strongly and reduced them to 57/5 inside 14 overs. Najibullah Zadran and Gulbadin Naib stitched 50-run partnership to get their innings on track. But lack of support from other batsmen resulted in Afghanistan losing the game by 34 runs. For Sri Lanka, Nuwan Pradeep finished with his career best figure of 31/4. Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka openers Kusal Perera and Dimuth Karunaratne both started aggressively and completed 50-run stand in 29 balls.

malinga-getty.jpg

They kept going and added 92 runs for the first wicket. Karunaratne fell to Mohammad Nabi on 30. Perera was joined by Lahiru Thirimanne in the middle and they both added 52 runs for the second wicket. Sri Lanka were pushed on the backfoot by Nabi who picked up three wickets in an over. The wickets kept falling from the other end and Perera ultimately departed for 78 runs.

The weather forecast before the match proved to be right as rain started pouring after 33 overs, halting the play for close to two hours. After the play resumed Sri Lanka could only add 13 runs to their tally. Nabi picked up maximum wickets for Afghanistan as he finished with 4/30 in nine overs. Afghanistan got a revised target of 187 runs

Source: NDTV

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali Muslims Welcome Eid al-Fitr
Jun 05, 2019
Donald Trump Praises 'Eternal Friendship' At State Banquet
Jun 04, 2019
Qatar Airways Hosts A Fun Day for Children of Four Orphanages in Kathmandu
Jun 04, 2019
RPP Chair Thapa For Round Table Political Meeting
Jun 04, 2019
RJP N Demands Amendment In The Constitution
Jun 04, 2019

More on Sports

Pakistan Beats England by 14 Runs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 42 minutes ago
Brazil Players Support Neymar, Says Fernandinho By Reuters 2 days, 2 hours ago
Bangladesh Beats South Africa By 21 Runs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Liverpool Win The UEFA Champions League Final By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Afghanistan Beaten By Australia In Cricket World Cup By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
World Cup: New Zealand Thrash Sri Lanka By 10 wickets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Nepali Muslims Welcome Eid al-Fitr By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 05, 2019
Donald Trump Praises 'Eternal Friendship' At State Banquet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2019
Qatar Airways Hosts A Fun Day for Children of Four Orphanages in Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2019
RPP Chair Thapa For Round Table Political Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2019
RJP N Demands Amendment In The Constitution By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2019
Nepal Clearing House Signs A Partnership Agreement With UKaid Sakchyam By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75