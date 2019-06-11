PM Oli Addresses ILO Centenary Session

Prime Minister Addresses the Centenary Session of International Labour Conference

June 11, 2019, 8:18 a.m.

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli said that Preambular pledges of the ILO’s Constitution as the ‘moral minimum’ and urged international community to demonstrate its renewed commitment to meet and rise above these minimum labour standards. While visualizing Nepal’s agenda for decent work under the theme of ‘skilled workers, prosperous Nepal and happy Nepali’, he elaborated that democracy without economic rights and social justice remains incomplete.

He addressed the High-Level Session of the Centenary International Labour Conference in Geneva this afternoon. Prime Minister also signed the ILO’s “Golden Book” in the presence of Moussa Oumarou, Deputy Director General for Field Operations and Partnerships of ILO appreciating the ILO’s contribution over the last hundred years for a just and equitable social order.

The Prime Minister attended the Official Luncheon hosted by the Director General of International Labour Organization Guy Ryder together with other Heads of States or Government including Swiss Federal Councillor, President of Italy, President of Ghana, President of South Africa, Prime Minister of Sweden, Prime Minister of Norway, Chief of Government of Morocco, Vice President of Cote d’Ivoire, Vice President ofTurkey, President of the United Nations General Assemblyand President of the European Commission, among other dignitaries

The Prime Minister together with the ILO’s Director General Ryder witnessed the hand over ceremony of the ILO flag that was hoisted at the summit of Mount Everest.

The Prime Minister held a bilateral meeting with Madame Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Norway at the ILO Building in Geneva in the afternoon.

Earlier this morning, the Prime Minister had a bilateral meeting with H.E. Mr. Fuat Oktay, Vice President of the Republic of Turkey on the margins of the ILO Centenary Session.

Prime Minister Oli also met with Alain Berset, Swiss Federal Councillor and Head of Federal Department of Home Affairs at Palais des Nations in Geneva.

Matters of mutual interest including the ways and means of enhancing the bilateral relations were discussed during the meetings.

Oli2.jpg

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Labour Minister Gokarna Raj Bista, Chief Political Advisor Bishnu Rimal, Foreign Affairs Advisor Dr. Rajan Bhattarai, Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi, Ambassador / Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations Office in Geneva Mani Prasad Bhattarai and other high officials in the bilateral meetings.

The Prime Minister departed to London in the evening. The Prime Minister and his entourage were seen off at VVIP Lounge of Geneva International Airport by Ambassador / Permanent Representative Mani Prasad Bhattarai and other high officials of the Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva.

ILO Oli.jpg

IMG_8524 (1).jpg

