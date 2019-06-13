Thousands Of People Protested Against Guthi Bill In Patan (Photo Feature)

Thousands people gathered in the historic palace in Patan demanding to withdraw the Guthi bill presented in the Parliament. Organized by Joint National Identity Struggle Committee JNISC, a joint struggle committee of more than 80 local Guthis, speakers from Newar Community criticized the government taking effort to dismantle culture and heritage of Newars bringing new bill to control Guthi.

They marched to different parts of Patan before gathering at Mangalbazar. Participated by youth, the demonstrators has warned the government to face more sever situation.

The JNISC formed Wednesday under the convenorship of Ganpati Lal Shrestha. Newar community launched the agitation after the government has tried to control the Guthi and land. They argue that the bill has presented without consultations with stake holders.

They also condemned the government using force to suppress their agitation. “Our struggle will continue till withdrawal of bill,” said Ganpati Lal Shrestha.