Cabinet To Take Decision On Guthi Bill

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli assured the elected members of Kathmandu Valley that the cabinet will take the decision regarding the Guthi Bill. PM Oli announced this after listening the opinions from the members of three districts.

Following the massive agitation by the Newar Community of Kathmandu, PM Oli invited the elected members of NCP including mayor, deputy mayor, ward chairs, MP and provisional legislature for consultations.

“Fifteen elected members from Kathmandu Valley put forth demand to withdraw the bill. PM Oli sincerely listens our opinion. We told them that there is no option other than to withdraw the bill,” said Rambir Manandhdar, MP from Kathmandu Constituency 7.

Prime Minister Oli said that his party his government is committed to religion, culture and heritage urging member to take necessary step to correct the weakness in the bill. MP Manandhar said that he is confident that PM Oli will withdraw the bill. Prime Minister Oli also discussed the matter with minister of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Padhma Aryal.

Former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal, Deputy Prime Minister Ishwor Pokharel and deputy leader of parliamentary party Subaschandra Nembang were also present.