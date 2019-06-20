Nepal Has To Receive Data Of Its First Satellite From Bhutan

Despite successfully deploying at International Space Center, Nepal’s first satellite, NepaliSat-1, which started revolving around the Earth’s orbit, Nepal is yet to have its station to receive data.

The Himalayan Times Daily reports that Nepal has to turn Bhutan to receive signals sent by the satellite. Since Nepal Academy of Science and Technology (NAST) failed to build a ground station, Nepal has on options other than to rely on Bhutan.

“NepaliSat-1 needs seven to 10 days to become fully functional. Until then its condition has to be timely checked each time the satellite passes the country. Since Nepal does not have its own ground station to carry out checks, officials at NAST are asking officials at the Ministry of Communications in Bhutan to send information about the satellite,” reports The Himalayan Times.

The news paper said that NAST had scheduled a live telecast of the satellite being released into the Earth’s orbit from its auditorium. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) had facilitated the live telecast of the deployment.