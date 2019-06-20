Nepal Has To Receive Data Of Its First Satellite From Bhutan

Nepal Has To Receive Data Of Its First Satellite From Bhutan

June 20, 2019, 9:51 a.m.

Despite successfully deploying at International Space Center, Nepal’s first satellite, NepaliSat-1, which started revolving around the Earth’s orbit, Nepal is yet to have its station to receive data.

The Himalayan Times Daily reports that Nepal has to turn Bhutan to receive signals sent by the satellite. Since Nepal Academy of Science and Technology (NAST) failed to build a ground station, Nepal has on options other than to rely on Bhutan.

“NepaliSat-1 needs seven to 10 days to become fully functional. Until then its condition has to be timely checked each time the satellite passes the country. Since Nepal does not have its own ground station to carry out checks, officials at NAST are asking officials at the Ministry of Communications in Bhutan to send information about the satellite,” reports The Himalayan Times.

The news paper said that NAST had scheduled a live telecast of the satellite being released into the Earth’s orbit from its auditorium. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) had facilitated the live telecast of the deployment.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Monsoon Enters Nepal, Heavy Rain Likely In Eastern Nepal
Jun 20, 2019
Qatar Airways Wins Four Awards at the 2019 Skytrax World Airline Awards
Jun 20, 2019
World Cup Cricket: New Zealand Beat South Africa
Jun 20, 2019
University Research Identifies ‘Barriers To Healthcare’ In Nepal
Jun 20, 2019
COAS General Thapa Paid Courtesy Call To High Level Chinese Military General
Jun 20, 2019

More on News

COAS General Thapa Paid Courtesy Call To High Level Chinese Military General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 51 minutes ago
JICA Organizes Workshop On Biological Soil Crust Method for Slope Protection In The Sindhuli Road By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 53 minutes ago
Anti-Guthi Bill Group To Hold Vigilance Procession Today At Mandala By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
PM Oli Criticized Media, Intelligentsia And Main Opposition For their Negative Role By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
COAS General Thapa Pays Courtesy Call To Chinese General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Government Withdraws Guthi Bill, NIPJSC To Continue Protest Rally Tomorrow By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Monsoon Enters Nepal, Heavy Rain Likely In Eastern Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 20, 2019
Qatar Airways Wins Four Awards at the 2019 Skytrax World Airline Awards By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 20, 2019
World Cup Cricket: New Zealand Beat South Africa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 20, 2019
University Research Identifies ‘Barriers To Healthcare’ In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 20, 2019
Tens Of Thousands People Assembled To Protest Guthi Bill, Agitators Call For Vigilance Against The Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 19, 2019
Qatar Airways Congratulates Ukraine As The Winner Of The FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 ‎ By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 19, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 207/074-756) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75