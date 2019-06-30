Teach For Nepal Walkathon Concluded

Teach For Nepal (TFN) Fellowship application has been officially opened for the academic year 2020 during the closing ceremony of TFN Walkathon 2019 that was organized on June 29 at Labim Mall. The annual Walkathon program which was supported by Nabil Bank included more than 700+ young professionals and students from 50 different colleges and universities around Kathmandu who have raised money to support the work of Teach For Nepal in ending education inequity in Nepal.

The event is annually organized to raise awareness about the persisting education inequity, especially in the rural villages in Nepal and get more people to take the pledge to become the champions of improving public school education in Nepal. The event is a melange where youth and primarily undergraduate students studying in Kathmandu valley try to get involved with Teach For Nepal’s movement and support the cause.

The Walkathon had begun from Labim Mall, Lalitpur which passed through Thapathali, Maitighar, Bhadrakali, Sundhara, Tripureshwor, Kupandole and ended back in the Labim Mall. The Walkathon then came into an end with a closing ceremony that featured a musical performance from college representatives of Teach For Nepal and Nepali artists.

Students attending public schools come from low-income families and socially marginalized communities. In rural Nepal, students of Teach For Nepal Fellows come to school on foot walking long distances. Some of the students walk as much as 3 hours one way, just to get to a school. Teach For Nepal Walkathon is thus a solidarity walk to commit ourselves that no children, regardless of socio-economic status, will be left behind.

Speaking at the event, Director of Recruitment and Selection at TFN Shailendra Jha said, "It is always an exciting feeling to have young people understanding the movement and walking for a cause. He also shared his years-long experience of organizing Walkathon and talked about the importance of outreaching to university students in ending education inequity in Nepal from programs like these." During the event, Jha officially announced application open for the Fellowship for the next academic years 2020.

Teach For Nepal Fellows are currently teaching in 65 schools across seven districts in Nepal - Lalitpur, Sindhupalchowk, Dhanusa, Parsa, Dang, Tanahun, and Lamjung reaching the lives of more than 10,000 students.