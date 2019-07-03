Solar Eclipse 2019 Today, Nepali To Miss The Extravaganza

In about an hour from now, the world would be witnessing a total solar eclipse. The eclipse is going to last for close to 4 minutes and 33 seconds. According to reports, the eclipse would be going through a 6,000-mile path but only a portion of the Pacific Ocean and South America would come in its path, which means only a few countries would be able to watch this phenomenon directly.

The partial eclipse is likely to start at 10.40 pm NST. By 11.46 pm the full eclipse will begin, lasting till 1.07 am on July 3 at the last location to see the full eclipse. India would, however, miss this extravaganza.

The start of the total solar eclipse wil be 4,000 km east-northeast of Wellington in Newzealand ending just before Uruguay.

This means that the total solar eclipse will be visible in parts of Chile and Argentina only. Countries like Ecuador, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay will witness the partial solar eclipse.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon is between the Sun and the Earth completely blocking the Sun's light.

Source: Skymet Weather