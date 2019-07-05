COAS General Thapa To Visit UN Headquarter

COAS General Thapa To Visit UN Headquarter

July 5, 2019, 9:34 p.m.

The Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa is scheduled to leave for the United States of America on a four-day official visit on Monday July 8. COAS General Thapa is Visiting United States to Attend various program organized by United Nation. Nepal Army Chief General Thapa is visiting at the invitation of United Nation.

During the trip, Thapa would be having meetings with high-level UN Officials. According to the NA Directorate of Public Relations, the Army Chief would attend various briefings and programs including a program at UN Headquarter organized by British Armed force on fist women Peace and security network meeting on July 10.

CoAS Thapa would also call on high-ranking army officials including third security chiefs meeting July 11. He is leading four member teams.

After his visit to UN, COAS General Thapa leave for Washington and he will also hold bilateral meeting with senior US Defense officials and officials looking South Asia Department.

He is scheduled to return home on 17 July.

.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal’s Communist Government Withdraws A Decision to Test Vegetables and Fruits Imported From India
Jul 05, 2019
"IIFA Has Not Announced Nepal As The Country Of Hosting Its 20th Edition"
Jul 05, 2019
Germany Provides Over 3 Billion Rupees To Nepal
Jul 05, 2019
IFA Awards Events To Promote Tourism In Nepal: Minister Baskota
Jul 05, 2019
Khalti Wins United Nations Fintech Innovation Fund
Jul 05, 2019

More on News

Nepal’s Communist Government Withdraws A Decision to Test Vegetables and Fruits Imported From India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 30 minutes ago
Germany Provides Over 3 Billion Rupees To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 43 minutes ago
IFA Awards Events To Promote Tourism In Nepal: Minister Baskota By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 21 minutes ago
One Nepali National Killed In Libya's Detention Center Attack: 34 Nepalis Returned Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
New Pesticide Control Rules Stop the Entry Of Indian Vegetables And Fruits To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Minister For Affairs Gyawali Exchange Views With Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

"IIFA Has Not Announced Nepal As The Country Of Hosting Its 20th Edition" By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2019
Khalti Wins United Nations Fintech Innovation Fund By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2019
Heavy Rains To Lash Parts of Nepal. Flood Like Situation Feared In Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2019
6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southern California By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2019
Cricket World Cup: West Indies Beat Afghanistan By 23 Runs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2019
Nepal Data Literacy Program Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75