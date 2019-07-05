COAS General Thapa To Visit UN Headquarter

The Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa is scheduled to leave for the United States of America on a four-day official visit on Monday July 8. COAS General Thapa is Visiting United States to Attend various program organized by United Nation. Nepal Army Chief General Thapa is visiting at the invitation of United Nation.

During the trip, Thapa would be having meetings with high-level UN Officials. According to the NA Directorate of Public Relations, the Army Chief would attend various briefings and programs including a program at UN Headquarter organized by British Armed force on fist women Peace and security network meeting on July 10.

CoAS Thapa would also call on high-ranking army officials including third security chiefs meeting July 11. He is leading four member teams.

After his visit to UN, COAS General Thapa leave for Washington and he will also hold bilateral meeting with senior US Defense officials and officials looking South Asia Department.

He is scheduled to return home on 17 July.

