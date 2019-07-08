Nepal-India Oversight Mechanism Reviewed The Status of Implementation of All Bilateral Projects

July 8, 2019, 4:36 p.m.

The Seventh Meeting of Nepal-India Oversight Mechanism reviewed the status of implementation of all ongoing bilateral projects between Nepal and India in the areas of cross-border rails, petroleum pipelines, roads, integrated check posts, bridges, energy, irrigation, inundation, agriculture, post-earthquake reconstruction, among others.

Both sides agreed to address the problems and obstacles for the smooth implementation of the projects. They also agreed to expedite works in order for early completion of the projects.The meeting was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi and Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri.

The Nepal-India Oversight Mechanism was set up after the State Visit to India by the Prime Minister of Nepal in September 2016 to oversee the implementation of bilateral projects and take necessary steps for their completion in time.

WhatsApp Image 2019-07-08 at 2.32.13 PM.jpeg

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs The eighth meeting of the mechanism will take place on a mutually convenient date.

The meeting was held in Kathmandu today to review the progress of the projects under bilateral cooperation.

