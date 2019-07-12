Water Level At Bagmati River And Its Tributaries Is Above Danger Mark

July 12, 2019, 9:23 p.m.

Following the heavy rain, Flood Forecasting Section has already issued flood warning across Bagmati river. The water level of Bagmati at Khokana, Rai Gaon, Karmaiya (Padhere Dobhan) and Kanaki River at Manchuli has already reached above the danger river.

As moderate to heavy rains are still going on in Kathmandu Valley, the section expects the volume of water in all the rivers of Kathmandu will increase. Dhobikhola, Balkhu, Bagmati, Manahara, Hanumante, Karmanasa and Bishnumati River are already carrying above danger level.

Due to the high water level, many low lands including Balkhu, Hattiban and other areas are under inundation.

With rain intensity to increase further as a Low-Pressure Area is over Nepal, heavy to very heavy rains will be a sight in Nepal. Light to moderate rain along with a few heavy spells might continue to be observed at many places in Nepal until July 15 or July 16 and will receive very heavy rains.

The water level is also likely to rise in the rivers like Karnali, Gandak, Bagmati, Kamala, and Kosi which in turn would lead to the inundation of many districts Terai.

Oriental-Colony_Rescue5.jpg

Oriental-Colony_rescue11.jpg

Oriental-Colony_7.jpg

Photo Courtesy: Deshsanchar

