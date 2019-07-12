Widespread Rain In Many Places Of Nepal On Friday

Meteorological Forecasting Division says that generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. According to Division, widespread rain to occur at many places in the country chances of very heavy rainfall at some places and extremely heavy rainfall at few places.

Active to Vigorous Monsoon conditions will continue with heavy to very heavy rains. During the last 24 hours, there were heavy rain falls all over Nepal.

At present, a Trough is extending from East to West of Madhesh. These heavy rains have already triggered flooding over many districts of southern plain. Some more parts of hills will face the fury of floods. The continuous torrential rains for the next two to three days will further worsen the situation.