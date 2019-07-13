Nepal Is Ready To Increase The Numbers Of UN Peacekeepers: COAS General Thapa

Nepal Is Ready To Increase The Numbers Of UN Peacekeepers: COAS General Thapa

July 13, 2019, 3:38 p.m.

Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa informed that Nepal Army has been increasing its numbers of Peace Keeping Mission as par the policy of Nepal Government.

Addressing Chiefs of Defense Conference (CHOD), COAS General Thapa mentioned that Nepal has been playing a led role establishing law and order and peace in different conflict affected countries on the call of United Nations.

Participated by army chiefs and senior military officials from 106 countries, COAS Thapa also highlighted the role of Nepal Army in UN Peace Keeping operations.

Earlier, COAS General Thapa also participated in Women, Peace and Security conference. Organized by UN, 44 Army Chiefs of various countries took part in seminar aimed to develop network of various armies.

COAS General Thapa is schedule to pay courtesy call to Vice chairman Joint Chief of Staff of US Armed Forces at Department of Defense and officials of DoD looking South Asia Department.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

