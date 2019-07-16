UN Is Ready Tow Work In the Flood Affected Countries: UN Secretary General

UN Is Ready Tow Work In the Flood Affected Countries: UN Secretary General

July 16, 2019, 5:12 p.m.

Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres said that the United Nations stands ready to work with the authorities in the affected countries as they respond to the humanitarian needs resulting from this ongoing monsoon season, it further reads.

He has expressed his sorrow for the loss of lives and damages to properties caused by flooding in South and South-East Asia.

According to a statement issued by the United Nations spokespersion for the Secretary General Farhan Haq, the Secretary-General was saddened by the loss of life, displacement of people and destruction of property due to the heavy monsoonal rains and associated flooding across South and South-East Asia, most notably in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar.

The statement reads that the Secretary-General has extended his condolences and solidarity to families of the victims, to the governments and people of the affected countries, and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Two Dead, 40 Trapped As 100-Year-old Structure Collapsed In Dongri
Jul 16, 2019
COAS General Thapa Returns Completing A Week-Long Visit To United Nations
Jul 16, 2019
Nepal Army Rescued 723 People From Flood Affected Areas (Photo Feature)
Jul 16, 2019
Heavy Rainfall Likely At One Or Two Places, Flood To Recedes In Terai
Jul 16, 2019
Lunar Eclipse Today Time And Other Information
Jul 16, 2019

More on News

COAS General Thapa Returns Completing A Week-Long Visit To United Nations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 10 minutes ago
French Embassy Hosts A Reception On Bastille Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 24 minutes ago
COAS General Thapa Meets Joint Vice Chief Of Staff Of U.S Armed Forces General Selva By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Son Of Venezuelan Leader Nicolas Maduro In Nepal To Build Solidarity With Ruling Nepal Communist Party By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Ambassador Pyakuryal Resigns From Post By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Nepal Is Ready To Increase The Numbers Of UN Peacekeepers: COAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Two Dead, 40 Trapped As 100-Year-old Structure Collapsed In Dongri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 16, 2019
Nepal Army Rescued 723 People From Flood Affected Areas (Photo Feature) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 16, 2019
Heavy Rainfall Likely At One Or Two Places, Flood To Recedes In Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 16, 2019
Lunar Eclipse Today Time And Other Information By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 16, 2019
Nepali Celebrates Guru Purnima Or Vyasa Purnima By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 16, 2019
Nepal Investment Bank Ltd. Acquires Jebil's Finance Ltd. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75