Two Day Namaste Mehandi Convention 2018 Held

Open Space Network organized Namaste Mehandi Convection 2019 Aimed a function. "As Nepali culture of decorating hands with Mehendi in the month of Shrawan, we have designed an event that brings all the ladies together and celebrate this holy month with togetherness and also create a platform for Mehendi Artist to showcase their skills," said Faija Parween, Founder of Open Space Network.

The program was organized at Labim Mall, Pulchowk and Civil Mall, Sundhara on 16th 17th July .

Besides the cultural values, Namaste Mehendi Convention 2019 was also created for henna lovers to come together and share in the joy of henna. Meeting up with henna artists who share the same passion is a powerful thing. And when people who share passions come together to talk about and practice what they love, they can’t help but learn from one another.

Open Space Network (OSN), an entity that focuses on bridging the gap between, “product and product”, “product and people” and “People and people” by creating and developing large scale events such as festivals, markets, conferences and exhibitions to exchange and interact about their products to the people has designed an event that brought all the ladies together and celebrate this holy month with togetherness and also create a platform for Mehendi Artist to showcase their skills.

Organized partners and collaborators with PRK Corporation, Optisafe Nepal, Todays Telegram, Urban Nomads Civil Mall and Labim Mall, the convention attracted large number of people.