Two Day Namaste Mehandi Convention 2018 Held

Two Day Namaste Mehandi Convention 2018 Held

July 17, 2019, 4:19 p.m.

Open Space Network organized Namaste Mehandi Convection 2019 Aimed a function. "As Nepali culture of decorating hands with Mehendi in the month of Shrawan, we have designed an event that brings all the ladies together and celebrate this holy month with togetherness and also create a platform for Mehendi Artist to showcase their skills," said Faija Parween, Founder of Open Space Network.

The program was organized at Labim Mall, Pulchowk and Civil Mall, Sundhara on 16th 17th July .

"As an organization working inside Nepal, it’s our responsibility to promote culture and traditional practices of Nepalese society so we’ve come forward with this event to protect and promote the tradition of Mehendi in the holy month of Shrawan we aim to organize the third edition of Mehendi Convention, Namaste Mehendi Convention 2019," said Praween.

Besides the cultural values, Namaste Mehendi Convention 2019 was also created for henna lovers to come together and share in the joy of henna. Meeting up with henna artists who share the same passion is a powerful thing. And when people who share passions come together to talk about and practice what they love, they can’t help but learn from one another.

"We aim to bring a shift in the way people address from "Mehendi wali to Mehendi Artist" One Festival that Connects all addressing the Nepali culture of decorating hands with Mehendi in the month of Shrawan," said Praween.

Open Space Network (OSN), an entity that focuses on bridging the gap between, “product and product”, “product and people” and “People and people” by creating and developing large scale events such as festivals, markets, conferences and exhibitions to exchange and interact about their products to the people has designed an event that brought all the ladies together and celebrate this holy month with togetherness and also create a platform for Mehendi Artist to showcase their skills.

"Through this annual event we aim to protect and promote the tradition of Mehendi in the holy month of Shrawan and hence, organized the third edition of Mehendi Convention, Namaste Mehendi Convention 2019. Besides the cultural values, Namaste Mehendi Convention 2019 is also created for henna lovers to come together and share in the joy of henna. "

Meeting up with henna artists who share the same passion is a powerful thing. And when people who share passions come together to talk about and practice what they love, they can’t help but learn from one another. This convention aims to bring 20 heena artist together to share their learning and skills. One of the main agenda is to bring in a shift from how people address from “Mehendi Wali to Mehendi Artist”.

Organized partners and collaborators with PRK Corporation, Optisafe Nepal, Todays Telegram, Urban Nomads Civil Mall and Labim Mall, the convention attracted large number of people.

Namaste Mehendi Convention Faija Parween Open Space Network1.jpg

Namaste Mehendi Convention Faija Parween Open Space Network4.jpg

Namaste Mehendi Convention Faija Parween Open Space Network2 (1).jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Germany Will Continue To Support Nepal's Development Endeavors
Jul 17, 2019
Kathmandu Valley's Air Pollution Is Getting Worse
Jul 17, 2019
U.S. Embassy Hosts Annual Regional Model United Nations Conference
Jul 17, 2019
Monsoon Les Active Across Nepal, Possibility Of Heavy Rain In Some Places
Jul 17, 2019
UN Is Ready Tow Work In the Flood Affected Countries: UN Secretary General
Jul 16, 2019

More on Entertainment

Shilpa And Chhabi Settled Dispute In A Compromise By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 15 hours ago
IFFA Brings Bollywood Celebrities Helping To Promote Tourism Industry In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 15 hours ago
"IIFA Has Not Announced Nepal As The Country Of Hosting Its 20th Edition" By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Pritam Acharya Receives Heroic Welcome By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
Pritam Acharya and Aaush KC Reach Show Outstanding Performance At Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Final Round By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
Pritam Acharya and Aaush KC Reach Final Of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago

The Latest

Germany Will Continue To Support Nepal's Development Endeavors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2019
Kathmandu Valley's Air Pollution Is Getting Worse By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2019
U.S. Embassy Hosts Annual Regional Model United Nations Conference By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2019
FLOOD Politics of Geography By Keshab Poudel Jul 17, 2019
Monsoon Les Active Across Nepal, Possibility Of Heavy Rain In Some Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2019
UN Is Ready Tow Work In the Flood Affected Countries: UN Secretary General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 16, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75