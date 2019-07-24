U.S. Embassy Supports Joint Medical Exchange To APF

July 24, 2019, 12:43 p.m.

The U.S. Embassy was proud to bring together members of the U.S. Army and eighteen members of the Armed Police Force Nepal (APF) for a joint medical first responder knowledge exchange at the National Armed Police Force Academy in Chandragiri in Kathmandu from July 22 to July 26. This is the second exercise of its kind between U.S. soldiers and the APF. The first was held at the APF’s disaster Management Training School in Kurintar from April 8 to April 12, 2019.

The Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE), covered trauma patient assessment, crush injury protocol, disaster trauma scenarios, and triage. Both sides pulled from vast knowledge and training to exchange best practices and ideas, such as immediate actions upon injury and patient care under austere conditions, to improve each other’s disaster first responder capabilities.

US joint.jpg

According to a press release issued by U.S. Embassy in Nepal, the SMEE is an example of the partnership between the United States Indo Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) and the APF. United States INDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, and deterring aggression.

"The exchange demonstrated how Nepali and U.S. forces can combine efforts to increase each other’s medical first responder capabilities," said SSG Nathan Greene, one of the INDOPACOM participants.

