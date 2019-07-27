Yeti Airlines Announces Pokhara Bhairahawa And Bharatpur Flights

Yeti Airlines has announced the launch of direct flights from Pokhara to the vibrant destinations of Bhairahawa, Bharatpur and Nepalgunj (on charter basis only) on its Jet stream 41 aircraft. In addition we will also commence daily scenic mountain flights ‘Annapurna Express’ from Pokhara.

Yeti Airlines will operate daily flights from Pokhara to Bhairahawa from August 1 2019, Pokhara to Bharatpur from September 1 2019 and the Annapurna Express mountain flights from September 15, 2019. Charter flights will also now available from Pokhara to Nepalgunj.

Visitors to Bharatpur can enjoy a wide variety of activities, from exploring Chitwan National Park to witnessing sunset view from Narayani River – Yeti Airlines will be connecting the Golden Triangle of Kathmandu-Pokhara-Bharatpur by air.

Similarly our airlines will now connect the two cities Pokhara and Bhairahawa via a convenient 20 minute flight at affordable fares.

Yeti Airlines will also operate ‘Annapurna Express’, a 30 minutes daily mountain flight from Pokhara airport from September 1 2019. The mountain flight will showcase breathtaking close up views of the Fishtail peak and the Annapurna and Dhaulagiri mountain ranges.

Established in 1998, Yeti Airlines currently operates a modern fleet of 5 ATR 72-500 and 5 Jet stream 41 twin turbo prop-aircraft from its main hub, Tribhuvan International Airport Kathmandu.

It’s sister airline Tara Air operates a fleet of specialized STOL aircraft – 4 Twin Otters and 2 Dornier Do228 that operate to high mountain airports such as Jomsom, Lukla, Dolpo, Simikot, Jumla and Rara.

Yeti and Tara together operate to the widest network of airports in Nepal and maintain the largest number of aircraft.

Yeti Airlines is Nepal’s first carbon neutral airline. Airlines with widest network to start daily flights to Bharatpur and Bhairahawa from Pokhara.

Nepal’s first and only carbon neutral airline offers tourists a daily mountain flight ‘Annapurna Express’ in Pokhara.

