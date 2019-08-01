Lakhe Dance Has Revived In Patan

Lakhe Dance Has Revived In Patan

Aug. 1, 2019, 8:29 a.m.

After three decades, Lakhe Dance Lyaku Mipwa, (Dance With Fire) has started in Patan. There used to be a tradition to perform Lakhe Dance from Ghantakarna to Indrajatra. However, it was stopped for almost 3 decades.

This dance will continue for five days from Ghantakarna then again will perform in Indrajatra. Started from Saugal, the dance will perform in Saugal, Sundhara, Okubahal, Gabal, Purna Chanda, Nakbahil, Mangalbazarr and Hakha of Patan.

Performed by local Layaku Mipwa Lakhe Puch on their own initiative, there involve two persons one Lakhe and other Teaser in the dance to entertain the people.

As a part of the Lakhe dance, a teaser demon called Jhyalincha agitates Lakhe and is continuously chased by him. This is perhaps the recreation of one of the many duels Lakhe indulged in as part of the pact with the king. A different version of the myth claims that Lakhe’s dance is the punishment dictated by gods for his illicit affair with the young girl.

“We have decided to revive the dance as it is in the verge of disappear,” said Uttam Ratna Shakya dance director and actor of the group.

According to Newari folklore, Kakhe is protectors of children and Lakhe dance is a popular dance of Nepal. The performers wear a Lakhe costume and demonic mask perform in the street. This dance is inherited by the dancer from the sprit possessing the mask. This dance is popular all the three cities of valley and other Newar settlements.

The demon, or Lakhe, dances wearing a huge red, terrifying mask with prominent, bawdy eyes. Protruding fangs, serrated teeth, and a dark red wig complete the awe-inspiring countenance of the man-eating demon as he dances and thrashes his limbs. The general belief is that the spirit of the Lakhe resides in the demonic mask, or khawpa. As the dancer puts the khawpa on, the spirit takes over the dancer’s body and dictates the movements.

A town called Majipa is haunted by flesh-eating demons (in Newari the word “Lakhe” denotes carnivorous demons). One Lakhe falls in love with a young girl in town and starts visiting the girl in human guise. But when he is captured, instead of punishing him, the king of Majipa offers him impunity and life with his lover if he promises to give up his carnivorous appetite and protect the children of Majipa.

Regardless of the stories and speculations, the significance of this dance is unquestionable. This Newari heritage, an amalgam of Hindu, Buddhist and Newari traditions, is not just a representation of the Newari community but also a microcosm of wider Nepali celebrations of different religions and faiths.

Most of the dances in Kathmandu Valley are connected with the agriculture. All the festival starts during this period when farmers have time to rest and enjoy the festivals.

Photo Courtesy: Sulabh Shrestha/ Deshsanchar

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Biplab Led Maoists Suspected For Destruction Of Four Ncell's Towers
Aug 01, 2019
Qatar Airways Surprises Elderly Residents Of The Centre For Empowerment and Elderly Care 'Ehsan'
Aug 01, 2019
Nepal Airlines Will Be Made Reliable and Credible: Minister Bhattarai
Aug 01, 2019
Weather Forecast Aug 1: Moderate Rains With Generally Cloudy In Nepal
Aug 01, 2019
Yogesh Bhattarai Appointed Minister of Culture, Tourism And Civil Aviation
Jul 31, 2019

More on Festivals and Culture

Ghanta Karna Festival Observed In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Devotees Throng Shiva temples On Second Shrawan Sombar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Lord Shiva’s Month Begins Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Lunar Eclipse Today Time And Other Information By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago
Nepali Celebrates Guru Purnima Or Vyasa Purnima By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago
Guthi Bill Withdrawn By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago

The Latest

Biplab Led Maoists Suspected For Destruction Of Four Ncell's Towers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2019
Qatar Airways Surprises Elderly Residents Of The Centre For Empowerment and Elderly Care 'Ehsan' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2019
Nepal Airlines Will Be Made Reliable and Credible: Minister Bhattarai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2019
Weather Forecast Aug 1: Moderate Rains With Generally Cloudy In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2019
Can Adaptation, In Its Current Form Adequately Solve Climate Crises In Nepal? - Debunking The Myth Of Adaptation By Tek Jung Mahat Aug 01, 2019
Yogesh Bhattarai Appointed Minister of Culture, Tourism And Civil Aviation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75