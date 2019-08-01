Nepal Airlines Will Be Made Reliable and Credible: Minister Bhattarai

Aug. 1, 2019, 8:47 a.m.

Newly appointed minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai said that he will turn Nepal Airlines as reliable and prestigious airline again. Minister Bhattarai has made this comment when Nepal Airlines has been facing series of crisis of its own credibility recently.

Addressing senior officials of in the ministry following taking the charge, minister Bhattarai said that he will also take necessary step to expand and strengthen domestic airports. Minister Bhattarai said that he will work in collaboration with private sector.

Minister Bhattarai said that he will focus his attention to enhance prestige and expectations of people. He urged officials to fulfill the duties honestly and efficiently to fulfill expectations and hope of Prime Minister.

“I came here to learn not to direct someone to work,” said minister Bhattarai. He said that the priority will be to complete national priority project in time and make visit Nepal 2020 a great success. He said that his priority will be to complete Gautam Buddha International Airport and Pokhara International Airport in stipulated date and make them operational.

He said that he came here as successor of late Rabindr Adhikari and he reminded that the death of Adhikari was a loss of youth political leaders and intimate friend.

