Sixty Percent Work Of Trshuli 3 B Hub Substation Completed

Managing director of Nepal Electricity Kul Man Ghising visited the site of Trishuli 3 B hub substation and directed project management, consultants and contractors to complete the work as schedule.

He said that the project is crucial to evacuate the electricity generated by the projects capacity of 168 MW which are under construction with investment of Chilime Hydropower Company. " If we are unable to complete the substation by year, the situation will arrive to waste the electricity and NEA has to pay millions of rupees as a penalty to the company," said Ghising directing the management.

Situated in Kispan Rural Municipality-5 of Nuwakot District, the sixty percent work of Trshuli 3 B Hub substation has already completed. The hub will evacuate electricity generated from the projects which are under construction in Trishuli river basin.

"I will make all efforts to address social, financial and other related problems. It is not enough just saying that the project will complete in time. All concerned stake holders need to work seriously to complete the task accelerating the work," said Ghising.

Under a direction of Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun, MD Ghising paid spot inspection of the project of transmission line and substation which is under the construction of People's Electricity program with investment of common people.

The substation will help to connect about 600 MW of power generated in Trishuli basin to national grid. Constructed with the investment from Nepal Government, NEA and concessional loan of German Development Bank (KFW) and European Development Bank, the cost of the project is 16 million US dollar.

According to NEA, the basement of transfer has already completed and the construction of the control building has started. Similarly, the construction of retaining wall in Trishuli river for the protection of substation has also completed.

The equipment required to the substation are under production and they will reach at the site within one and half month.

45 Percent Work of Chilime-Trishuli Transmission Line Complete

Forty five percent of 220 kV Chilime-Trishuli Transmission has already completed. Started from Chilme Rasuwa up to Trishuli 3 B Hub, 220 kV transmission line is 27 kilometer long. The construction of substation is under way in Chilme.

Constructed under People's Hydropower Program, the transmission line will evacuate the electricity generated by 111 MW Rasuwagadhi, 42.5 MW Sanjen and 14.8 MW Upper Sanjen and connect them to national grid.

The project include Chileme to Maiilung 19 km double circuit and Mailung Trishuli 3 B Hun 8 kilometer four circuits. "Out of 80 towers, the basement for 15 towers has already in final stage," said project chief Kedar Silwal.

He said that the progress is slow due to risky and difficult geographical terrain with no access t road. He said that the project has been using mule and human labor to transport sand, concrete and materials used for tower. Silwal said that the landslides caused by recent rains adding obstruction to accelerate the work.

According to schedule, the transmission line will complete February 29,2020 and Chilime Hub Sub station by 31 December 2019. The contractor is Chinese company Pingao. With 35 million dollar estimated cost, Nepal government German Development Bank KFW and European Investment Bank (EIB) are investing on it.