China Oppose India’s Inclusion Of Ladakh

China Oppose India’s Inclusion Of Ladakh

Aug. 6, 2019, 9:08 p.m.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying's said China is always opposed to India's inclusion of the Chinese territory in the western sector of the China-India boundary into its administrative jurisdiction.

”This firm and consistent position remains unchanged. Recently India has continued to undermine China's territorial sovereignty by unilaterally changing its domestic law. Such practice is unacceptable and will not come into force.”

“We urge India to exercise prudence in words and deeds concerning the boundary question, strictly abide by relevant agreements concluded between the two sides and avoid taking any move that may further complicate the boundary question,” said Hua Foreign Ministry Spokesperson remarking on the Indian Government's Announcement of the Establishment of the Ladakh Union Territory Which Involves Chinese Territory.

“China is seriously concerned about the current situation in Jammu Kashmir. China's position on the Kashmir issue is clear and consistent. It is also an international consensus that the Kashmir issue is an issue left from the past between India and Pakistan. The relevant sides need to exercise restraint and act prudently. In particular, they should refrain from taking actions that will unilaterally change the status quo and escalate tensions. We call on both India and Pakistan to peacefully resolve the relevant disputes through dialogue and consultation and safeguard peace and stability in the region,” said spokesperson of China’s Foreign Ministry.

However, Responding to China’s criticism, external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the bill introduced in India’s Parliament for creating a new union territory of Ladakh was “an internal matter concerning the territory of India”.

“India does not comment on the internal affairs of other countries and similarly expects other countries to do likewise,” he said.

Kumar noted New Delhi and Beijing had agreed to find a “fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement” of the border dispute on the basis of “Political Parameters and Guiding Principles for the Settlement of India-China Boundary Question”. He added both sides had agreed to maintain peace and tranquility in border areas till such a settlement is reached.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kabeli Corridor Transmission Line Comes To An Operation
Aug 06, 2019
Heavy Vehicles Movement In Mahakali River Suspended Due To Flood
Aug 06, 2019
NAC Has To Fully Utilize All The Aircraft: Minister Bhattarai
Aug 06, 2019
Thai Embassy To Organize Thai Education Fair 2019
Aug 06, 2019
RJP Leader Mahato Demands Apology From Oli Government
Aug 06, 2019

More on International

North Korea Fires Two Missiles By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 36 minutes ago
President Trump Condemns Racism And White Supremacy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 52 minutes ago
Nine Dead In Second US Mass Shooting In 24 Hours In Dayton, Ohio By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
20 Dead, 26 Injured,1 Arrested In Shooting In Texas, Police Say By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
150 Migrants Feared Dead After Boat Capsizes Off Libyan Coast By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Britain's New leader Johnson Born In New York And Raised In England By Reuters 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

Kabeli Corridor Transmission Line Comes To An Operation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 06, 2019
Heavy Vehicles Movement In Mahakali River Suspended Due To Flood By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 06, 2019
NAC Has To Fully Utilize All The Aircraft: Minister Bhattarai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 06, 2019
Thai Embassy To Organize Thai Education Fair 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 06, 2019
RJP Leader Mahato Demands Apology From Oli Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 06, 2019
Everest Bank Continuous Its Support To Teach For Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 06, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584