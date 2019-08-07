China Stopped Granting Visa To Indian To Visit Kailash Mansarovar

Aug. 7, 2019, 3:29 p.m.

A day after India scraps Article 370, no Chinese visa for Indians set to undertake Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

China has reportedly not granted visas to two batches of Kailash Mansarovar yatris who are all set to leave on Wednesday morning. While one batch is scheduled to leave at 6 am by bus, the other group is supposed to leave around 11 am. The pilgrims have been told that there could be a delay.

Government sources said the visas were under process. One source said they were briefed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) about the yatra and all preparations were done, but later it was communicated to them that they might not be leaving on Wednesday.

The formation of Ladakh as a Union Territory and the Chinese reaction evoked a sharp response from New DelhiThe Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, introduced by the Government in Parliament proposes the formation of a new “Union Territory of Ladakh” and “Jammu & Kashmir”

