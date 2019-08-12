Weather Forecast August 12: Heavy Rains In Some Places In Western Hill And Eastern Nepal

Weather Forecast August 12: Heavy Rains In Some Places In Western Hill And Eastern Nepal

Aug. 12, 2019, 7:11 a.m.

As axis of monsoon trough is still south from Nepal’s border, the monsoon is is weaker in Nepal. Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country.

The division says that there will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to occur at some places of the central and western regions and at a few places of the eastern region,chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the western hilly region.

According to Skymet Weather, cyclonic Circulation lies over North Bay of Bengal. This system will be intensifying further hence Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar will receive moderate rains and thundershowers at many places.

The western end of axis of Monsoon Trough will now shift northwards. Due to presence of this system Uttar Pradesh will receive light to moderate rains and thundershowers at many places.

