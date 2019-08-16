North Korea Vows To End Talks With South Korea, Fired Two Missiles

Aug. 16, 2019, 7:10 a.m.

North Korea said on Friday it will never sit down with South Korea for talks again, rejecting a vow by the South's President Moon Jae-in to pursue dialogue with Pyongyang, a promise he made the previous day as he pledged to bring in unification by 2045.

The North has protested joint military drills conducted by South Korea and the United States, which kicked off last week, calling them a "rehearsal for war." The country has also fired several short-range missiles in recent weeks.

South Korea's military said the North fired two more projectiles into the sea on Friday from an area on the country's eastern coast. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff did not immediately say what the weapons were or how far they flew.

Japan's defence ministry said it did not see any imminent security threat from the latest projectile launch.

The loss of momentum between the North and South, and the stalemate in implementing a historic summit between their two leaders last year, is entirely the responsibility of the South, a North Korean spokesperson said in a statement.

Source: Agencies

