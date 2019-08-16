PJC Announces Photo Contest On Literacy And Multilingualism

PJC Announces Photo Contest On Literacy And Multilingualism

Aug. 16, 2019, 5:35 p.m.

Photo Journalist Club (PJC), an umbrella organization, of Nepalese photographers is organizing photo contest on Literacy and Multilingualism. PJC has already announced the date for submission date for journalists from all over the world. However, the photographs should be taken in Nepal.

According to PJC, the submission opens from today. Photographer shall submit his original photographs. There will be no fees for the submission.

The winner of the competition will receive Rs.70, 000, followed by Rs.50, 000.00 for second and R.40, 000.00 thousands for third. Two photographers also receive Rs. 25.000 each as conciliatory prize.

The last date for the submission of the award will be on August 31 and the result will announce on International Literacy Day on September 8.

