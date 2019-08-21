Minister Pun Seeks Japanese Support To Nalsinghgad Hydropower Project

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun Ananta discussed with Japanese ambassador to Nepal Masamichi Saigo on the possible Japanese support to build 417 MW Nalsinghgad Hydropower Project in Karnali Province.

Meeting with Japanese ambassador to Nepal Masamichi Saigo at his office in Singhdurbar, minister Pun discussed on the issue of bilateral interest and Nepal Japan partnership in energy sector.

Minister Pun recalled Japan’s support in the past to build Kulekhani Project and Nalgad. He said that Japan is reliable development partners of Nepal and requested Japanese ambassador to disseminate the message to Japanese investor that Nepal is conducive to foreign investment.

According to a press release issued by Minister Pun’s secretariat, Japanese ambassador to Nepal Masamichi Saigo informed minister that JICA has been conducting study on Nalsinghgad to build it on PPP model.

Japanese ambassador to Nepal Saigo also discussed the issue with minister Pun and Nepal-India Bangladesh cross border transmission line. Minister Pun said that there is conducive environment between Nepal and India cross border trade and Nepal and Nepal and Bangladesh are making effort to build dedicate transmission line between Nepal and Bangladesh through India.

Minister Pun is paying an official visit to Japan in near future and will likely to visit JICA head office to discuss Nalsinghgad Hydropower Project.